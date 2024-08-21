Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s upcoming collaboration with director AR Murugadoss, titled Sikandar, promises to be an action extravaganza. While the filming began in June 2024, a new report reveals that the next shooting schedule will focus on delivering three intense action sequences. Action has always been a strong suit for both Khan and Murugadoss. Their first-time teaming up on Sikandar guarantees a film that's a visual spectacle, packed with high-octane stunts.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the crucial next schedule kicks off on August 26 at Chitrakoot Grounds in Mumbai, and the team is already gearing up to capture these groundbreaking sequences. Murugadoss views these fight scenes as the film's centerpiece and plans to execute them on a grand scale. The first sequence promises to be a showstopper, featuring Khan suspended from a great height while engaging in a thrilling hand-to-hand combat sequence. “The choreography will blend aerial acrobatics with close-quarters combat,” a source revealed. “This scene, which also includes special effects, is expected to be one of the most visually stunning parts of the movie.”

The second scene in question is an elaborate car chase, a heart-pounding spectacle complete with exploding vehicles and high-speed crashes. The third sequence promises a brutal and raw showdown between Khan's character and the film's antagonist. “Here, Salman's character will have a face-off with the primary antagonist in a brutal brawl,” adds the source. “The director wants it to be raw and bloody.”

Scheduled for release on Eid 2025, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar and Sathyaraj.

