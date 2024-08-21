Star Gold announces the Worldwide TV First Premiere of the blockbuster horror comedy Munjya. It stars Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Ajay Purkar in leading roles. Directed by Aaditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik, Munjya is the third film in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and is based on popular Indian folklore.

Abhay Verma-Sharvari starrer Munjya locks its worldwide TV premiere date

Director Aditya Sarpotdar expressed his excitement saying, “Putting the speculation to rest, the premiere of Munjya is on Star Gold on Saturday 24 August at 8 pm. I simply can’t wait to see the reaction of audiences to Munjya as it hits TV Screens with a Special Worldwide TV First premiere. I hope that our horror comedy will regale and delight the entire family in the same way that it did recently in theatres,”

Speaking about the upcoming premiere of Munjya on Star Gold, Sharvari said, “Getting into the shoes of Munjya was challenging, but every day on set contributed to my growth as an actor. I worked on my body language to bring this character to life. I am beyond grateful for the love that audiences have shown to the film and to taste this kind of success so early on in my career is highly motivating. I'm thrilled that Munjya will now reach an even wider audience across India as it premieres directly from theatres first to Star Gold on Saturday, 24th August at 8 pm.”

Abhay Verma who has become the soft boy crush of the nation shared, “I feel blessed to call a film like Munjya mine. Being associated with Maddock films with the cinema which people love and laugh upon seeing in my favourite and on top of that being loved so much from people of every age group. I am very excited that the entire nation will get to watch Munjya directly from Theatres on their TV screens with a special Worldwide TV First Premiere on Star Gold on Saturday, 24th of August at 8pm.”

Dinesh Vijan, the producer of Munjya, shared, “Stree was the first film we did with Disney Star, and I truly believe Disney Star played a key role in giving Stree the wide reach it achieved, especially through television. With Munjya now adding to our horror-comedy universe, we’re excited to bring something fresh to the audience. This is our third film in the universe, and it holds a special place for us. With the Worldwide TV First Premiere of Munjya on Saturday, 24th August at 8 pm on Star Gold, I'm thrilled that this local folk story will reach a Pan-India audience. I’m confident they’ll love it.”

“We take pride in providing our viewers with diverse and engaging content. Munjya, the latest addition to our vast library of blockbusters, is more than just a film, it’s an entertainment experience that delivers thrills, laughs, and unforgettable moments. We are delighted that the entire nation will get to experience this unique horror comedy as it premieres on Star Gold on 24th August at 8pm.” said a Star Gold spokesperson.

