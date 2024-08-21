Speaking on the association, Salman Khan said, "I'm excited to partner with GRM, a brand that shares my belief in the importance of quality and authenticity."

GRM Overseas, India's exporter of Basmati rice, and a leading player in India's FMCG sector, is thrilled to announce the signing of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as its brand ambassador for Its Basmati Rice and Wheat Flour (Atta). Salman Khan's popularity, among people across GRM’s target market geographies and demographics fits perfectly with 10X.

Salman Khan onboards FMCG brand GRM Overseas as their brand ambassador

Salman Khan is not just a beloved actor; he is a cultural icon with a massive fan base across India and beyond. His unparalleled popularity, coupled with his relatable and down-to-earth persona, makes him an ideal ambassador for GRM. Salman’s influence extends beyond the silver screen, resonating with audiences across various demographics, from urban centres to rural heartlands. His widespread appeal ensures that GRM reaches every corner of the country. By partnering with Salman Khan, GRM is set to leverage its iconic status to further strengthen its brand presence and connect with millions of consumers globally.

His association with GRM underscores the brand’s commitment to quality and excellence, making him the perfect face to represent their mission of delivering the finest products to households everywhere. "We are incredibly excited to have Salman Khan join the GRM family," said Atul Garg, Managing Director, GRM Overseas. "We found Salman’s mass appeal and fanbase to be a perfect match for our 10X brand range of Basmati Rice and 10x Shakti range of Wheat Flour (Atta)."

Salman Khan’s unparalleled fame and widespread appeal make him a household name across India and beyond. Revered by millions for his charisma and authenticity, Salman’s influence reaches every demographic, creating a deep connection with audiences of all ages. His dedication to health and fitness is widely recognized, further solidifying his status as a role model for those aspiring to lead a healthier lifestyle. By associating with Salman Khan, GRM not only taps into his immense popularity but also reinforces its commitment to delivering premium, nutritious products that resonate with consumers. Salman’s iconic status ensures that GRM’s message of quality and well-being will reach and inspire a vast audience, making him an ideal ambassador to elevate the brand’s presence.

Speaking on the association, Salman Khan said, "I'm excited to partner with GRM, a brand that shares my belief in the importance of quality and authenticity. I believe we can inspire more people to make healthier, more conscious food choices in their daily lives. Looking forward to seeing where this journey takes us together."

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.