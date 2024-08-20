Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming action-packed film, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the project has been generating immense buzz since its inception, and the latest updates have only heightened anticipation.

Salman Khan to play dual roles in high-octane Sikandar; 10,000 pistols and bullets ordered for action-packed schedule: Report

According to Dainik Bhaskar, Khan will be donning a double role in the film. One avatar is that of a successful businessman known for his philanthropic endeavours. Portrayed as a kind-hearted individual, this character is a far cry from the action hero image that Khan is synonymous with. However, the other side of the coin reveals a different facet of his persona – a 'Dabang' from the past. This dual nature promises to add depth and complexity to Khan's character, offering fans a fresh perspective on the beloved actor.

To amplify the film's action sequences, the makers have reportedly ordered a staggering 10,000 pistols and bullets for an upcoming shoot schedule commencing on August 22. The 40-day shooting schedule is expected to be a high-octane affair, filled with adrenaline-pumping moments.

Sikandar is shaping up to be a visual spectacle, with the director aiming to deliver a perfect blend of action and emotion. The first shooting schedule reportedly featured a thrilling fight sequence between Khan and the villain's son, played by Sathyaraj, on a private chartered plane.

Khan has opted out of several projects in the past two months to focus solely on this film, which is slated for an Eid 2025 release. This includes his absence from the popular reality show, Bigg Boss. While the actor attempted to revive Rajkumar Gupta's biopic on Ravindra Kaushik, India's most celebrated spy, the project unfortunately did not materialize.

Sikandar is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Rashmika Mandanna will be the leading lady of this project.

