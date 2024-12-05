Nora Fatehi has once again captured the hearts of fans with her behind-the-scenes video showcasing her collaboration with Nigerian artist CKay. The new reel, shared on her social media platforms, reveals her recording vocals in Hindi for their hit track ‘It’s True,’ which has already made waves on streaming platforms worldwide.

Nora Fatehi drops BTS video from ‘It’s True’ recording session with CKay

A Sneak Peek into the Magic of ‘It’s True’

The video provides a rare look into the creative process behind the making of ‘It’s True,’ a standout track from CKay's album Emotions. In the reel, Nora is seen in the studio, vibing to the music while singing Hindi lyrics, alongside CKay, as they work together to bring their magic to life. Their chemistry and passion for the track are evident as they share the studio space, creating a fusion of styles that fans have adored.

Fans Praise Nora’s Vocals

The collaboration between Nora Fatehi and CKay has received widespread acclaim, especially for Nora’s powerful Hindi vocals, which have added a distinctive charm to the song. Fans have expressed their excitement and admiration on social media, flooding the comments with praise for her contribution to the track.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora, never one to shy away from sharing her creative journey, captioned the post, “IT’S TRUE / Hit up the studio with my boy @ckay_yo to make some magic! This collab is fiyaaaah.. Keep streaming our song It’s True on all platforms.”

What’s Next for Nora Fatehi?

Nora’s star power continues to shine as she gears up for her next big collaboration with rapper Karan Aujla on the music video for ‘Aaye Haaye.’ With over 46 million followers on Instagram, Nora’s influence in the global music scene is undeniable. She recently basked in the success of her music video ‘Payal’ with Yo Yo Honey Singh, and her Telugu cinema debut in Matka has been well-received by fans.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Milap Zaveri’s SURPRISING revelation – No Nora Fatehi dance number in Tera Yaar Hoon Main: “I look forward to someday direct her as an actress”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.