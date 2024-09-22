Khan will be seen in Varun Dhawan's Baby John, scheduled for release this Christmas.

The highly anticipated third installment of Ajay Devgn's Singham franchise, Singham Again, is set to hit theatres this Diwali. As excitement builds, rumours have been swirling about a potential cameo by Salman Khan, reprising his role of Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg series. However, these speculations have been firmly squashed.

Salman Khan to NOT reprise Chulbul Pandey’s character in Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again: Reports

According to the source, “All the stories surrounding Chulbul Pandey being a part of Singham are fake and baseless rumours. No such announcement has been made by any production house regarding the same, nor has megastar Salman Khan shot for any such cameo.”

The source further added that there has been no official announcement from the makers of the production house producing the film. The news has gone viral, as fans have long wanted to see Salman Khan in this cinematic universe since Rohit Shetty revealed his desire to include him. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait some more time to see this union happen.

However, while Salman Khan may not be part of Singham Again, the actor will be making special cameo in other upcoming project. Khan will be seen in Varun Dhawan's Baby John, scheduled for release this Christmas.

Singham Again boasts a star-studded cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Tiger Shroff. This action-packed film is the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, which began with Singham in 2011, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Other notable additions to this cinematic universe include Ranveer Singh's Simmba, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, and Sidharth Malhotra's web series Indian Police Force.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently shooting Sikandar, a high-octane action thriller directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal. It will release on Eid next year.

