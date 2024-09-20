Bollywood star Salman Khan is taking a stand against allegations made in a recent news piece by Asia News International (ANI). The article, published on September 4, included remarks from lawyer Amit Mishra, who represents two individuals involved in a firing incident near Khan's residence in Mumbai. The piece claimed that Khan had “known connections” with the underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim’s network, known as “D-Company.”

Salman Khan demands apology from news agency ANI over allegations of underworld ties in new legal notice

As per a report in Live Law India, in response to this claim, Khan has issued a legal notice through his attorneys at DSK Legal, demanding a public apology and the removal of the article. He asserts that the accusations are unfounded, defamatory, and designed to tarnish his reputation, which he has built over many years.

The original article referenced Mishra’s statements about his clients’ facing threats from individuals associated with D-Company. Mishra suggested that Khan's alleged ties to this group raised suspicions about his intentions regarding the two accused, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal. In the legal notice, Khan firmly denies these allegations, stating, “Our client denies all the allegations made by Mishra against him in the Impugned Article and states that the allegations therein are absolutely false, baseless, malicious, grossly defamatory, misleading, damaging.”

Salman Khan further describes the claims as not only erroneous but also as a calculated attempt to attract media attention at his expense. The notice criticizes Mishra and ANI for stirring controversy and for their role in promoting misinformation. According to Khan’s legal team, these statements aim to distract from the actual events surrounding the firing incident and serve to garner public sympathy for the accused. The actor’s notice articulates his frustration, stating, “This is nothing but a tactic to gather sympathy from the public at large, and to distract their attention from the matter at hand.”

The actor stresses the seriousness of the allegations, calling them misguided and misplaced. He claims that Mishra’s assertions are harmful and serve to diminish his standing in the eyes of the public. “The allegations made against him have no shred of truth and have been made with an intent to defame, malign and harm the reputation and goodwill of our client,” the notice elaborates.

Salman Khan demands that ANI and Mishra publish an unconditional apology in major newspapers within 48 hours, alongside a request to retract the original article. He also insists that they refrain from making any similar statements in the future. The notice warns that failure to comply could lead to legal action, stating, “If you fail to comply with the aforesaid within 48 hours of receipt of this notice, our client shall be constrained to initiate appropriate criminal and/or civil legal proceedings against you.”

As the situation develops, it remains to be seen how ANI and Mishra will respond to Khan's demands.

