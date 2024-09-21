The woman accused Jani Master of multiple counts of sexual abuse and threats. Master has been arrested and suspended from his political party.

Telugu choreographer Jani Master has confessed to sexually assaulting a former female employee, police have confirmed, as per multiple media reports. The 21-year-old woman met Master at an event in 2017 and was offered a job as an assistant choreographer two years later. The alleged sexual assault occurred at a hotel in Mumbai where Master and other dancers were staying during a show.

Following the allegations, Master was suspended by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and a workers' union. He was arrested in Bengaluru on Thursday and will be transferred to Hyderabad. Master has worked on several popular Telugu films, including Baahubali and Pushpa: The Rise.

In her complaint, the woman detailed how Jani Master and two other male assistants had traveled to Mumbai for a show. She said she was normally accompanied by her mother but was unable to do so due to ticket issues. The woman accused Master of threatening her with physical violence and mental harassment during photoshoots and rehearsals.

According to the police remand report, the victim, who was 16 at the time, was sexually abused multiple times over a period of four years. The complaint also alleges that Master forced her to convert to his religion and "marry" him.

Jani Master is a member of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena party, which is allied with the Telugu Desam Party. In light of the allegations, the Jana Sena has ordered Master to stay away from its political events.

