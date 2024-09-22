Pakistani blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, is slated for release in India on October 2, 2024. However, the film is facing strong resistance from political groups, particularly the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which has threatened agitation if the movie is screened in the country.

MNS’s Strong Opposition to The Legend of Maula Jatt Release

The MNS, known for its staunch opposition to Pakistani cinema and artists, has once again voiced its disapproval of the upcoming release. Ameya Khopkar, President of the MNS Cinema Wing, made it clear that the party would not allow The Legend of Maula Jatt to be released in India. Speaking to ANI, Khopkar stated, "This movie will not be released. Not just this movie, we will not entertain any Pakistani film or actors in India... If this happens, there will be a strong agitation."

He also urged other states to follow suit and oppose the screening of the film, citing ongoing conflicts between the two nations. "Our soldiers are dying at the borders and our cities are being attacked. Why do we need Pakistani actors here? Don’t we have enough talent in India?" Khopkar asked, stating the need to prioritise Indian talent over foreign artists.

Threats to Cinema Owners

Khopkar issued a stern warning to cinema owners in India, urging them to reconsider screening the film, suggesting potential consequences if they defy the opposition. "The owners of cinemas know very well that the glass in their theatres is very expensive... We will beat any Pakistani actor who dares to come to India," he said. He stressed that while art and politics are often seen as separate, the party does not support the idea of hosting Pakistani films at the expense of Indian soldiers.

"This should be taken as a threat... There have been attacks till last week and we'll watch movies of Pakistani actors? How can one even think something like this? We will not let them land on their feet, we will break it," Khopkar added, further intensifying the opposition to the release of The Legend of Maula Jatt in India.

Historical Context: Ban on Pakistani Artists in India

The controversy surrounding the release of The Legend of Maula Jatt in India reignites the ongoing debate over the involvement of Pakistani artists in Indian entertainment. In 2016, following the Uri terror attack, a formal ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films and shows was implemented. This ban affected several prominent Pakistani actors, including Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, both of whom have worked in Bollywood previously. However, in November 2023, the Supreme Court of India dismissed a petition seeking a total ban on Pakistani artists performing or working in the country.

