Actor Salman Khan has gone into self-isolation after his driver and two of his staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The staff members are being treated in a Mumbai hospital.

As per reports, the actor has isolated himself for the next 14 days along with his family in order to break the chain of contamination. The reports also stated that the actor has provided medical assistance to his staffers as soon he was made aware of the COVID-19 diagnosis.

On the work front, Salman Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. The shooting resumed in October after almost seven months. Directed by Prabhu Dheva, the film stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda.

Salman Khan will soon begin shooting for Antim which is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and stars Aayush Sharma. Post that, he will shoot Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.