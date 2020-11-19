There is much exhilaration about the release of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film starring Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee, and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles. Amidst all the fanfare, PVR in collaboration with Zee Studios has decided to host a special screening for the men in uniform who've been the relentless soldiers at the battlefront throughout the 8 months of pandemic since March. The event will be hosted at Juhu PVR on November 18.

Representing his team, Abhishek Sharma will attend the event today evening. Talking about it, Abhishek says, "It's a film we made to put a smile on people's faces and right now, no one needs these smiles as much as those who've worked through the ordeal of the pandemic every day when we have been comfortably locked in our home. We can’t ever repay what they’ve done for us but the least we can do is to get smiles on their faces. We have invited men from the police force and their families to watch the film today. I hope even if it's for a few hours, they can keep the stress in their lives at bay and have a good time. I am glad PVR and Zee Studios are hosting the screening today and I can’t wait to be there with all of them!”

The film that released on Sunday (November 15) is a laugh riot of sorts that's been making its audience laugh with its simplicity and innocence.

