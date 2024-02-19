The threats coming from Lawrence Bishnoi have left the Khan family in a fix with heightened security and protection being provided to each member related to Salman Khan. Now, we hear that extra measures are being taken to also ensure the safety of popular actor and Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who is gearing up for the release of Ruslaan. It seems that this move comes as an important precautionary step owing to the fact that the actor will be travelling extensively for the promotions of the action entertainer.

Salman Khan and family receive heightened security with extra protection being given to brother-in-law Aayush Sharma

According to the recently published reports, Aayush Sharma will be attending promotional events with extensive security which also includes police personnel who will be accompanying him during each of his public appearances. Furthermore, Sharma is also reportedly expected to travel in a bullet proof vehicle, which was a part of the investment made by Salman Khan after the major threats he received from the gangster’s gang. All of these measures are being taken by the officials in order to ensure the safety of the actor during events which will require him to interact with large crowds.

For the unversed, Salman Khan approached the Mumbai police, followed by the continuous threats that not only he got from Lawrence Bishnoi but also the threat messages that was sent to his father. Owing to the same, the police authorities have decided to provide heightened security to not just the Maine Pyar Kiya superstar but also to other members of the family, who also hold a high-profile status in the industry. Along with that, Khan has also been given the license to hold a personal weapon as a part of his self-defense and personal safety measures after the threats increased last year, in 2023.

