The wait is over! Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has confirmed that his daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, has been roped in for Ram Charan's upcoming project, directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana. This marks her second Telugu film after Devara with Jr NTR. In addition, he also confirmed that Janhvi will be collaborating with Suriya as well.

In an interview with iDream Media, Boney shared, "My daughter has already shot for a film with Jr NTR. She’s loving every bit of the day she spends on sets here. Soon, she will start a film with Ram Charan too. These two boys are doing very well."

The filmmaker further added, “She has been watching a lot of Telugu films, and she feels blessed to work with them. Hopefully, the films will work, and she will get more work. She will also act with Suriya soon.” This announcement adds to Janhvi's busy schedule, which includes the Hindi films Mr. and Mrs. Mahi and Ulajh.

Boney also spoke fondly of his late wife, Sridevi, who acted in multiple languages, saying, "My wife (Sridevi) acted in multiple languages, I hope my daughter does the same." He shared his regret about not buying a house in Hyderabad for her, a city where they shot many films and enjoyed the local cuisine.

He asserted, “I’ve shot 12 of my films in Hyderabad, back then it was a growing city. When I came back after a few years, the whole city had changed. I used to drive myself around, now I need someone local to guide me. I wanted to buy a house in Hyderabad for my wife because she worked a lot here. I remember we used to relish a lot of Andhra khaana (food) whenever we were here. Now, I don’t have the heart to.”

While the makers of Ram Charan's project haven't made an official announcement yet, fans can rejoice knowing Janhvi will be sharing screen space with another Telugu superstar.

