Earlier this month, Jacqueline Fernandez filed charges against Sukesh Chandrashekhar for harassing and threatening her via different means, despite the latter currently facing imprisonment. The actress, who was investigated after the conman got arrested in a Rs. 200 crore-extortion case, continues to receive letters from Sukesh from jail and often they are love letters addressed to a certain ‘Botta Bomma’. Now another letter was sent to the actress, which was signed off by Chandrashekhar on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Jacqueline Fernandez receives Valentine’s Day letter from Sukesh Chandrashekhar; conman reveals he was ‘instigated’ by a ‘gold digger’

Expressing his Valentine’s Day wishes to Jacqueline Fernandez, excerpts from the love letter read, “I wish you a very happy Valentine’s Day, I once again on this beautiful special day, affirm that I love you like crazy and you are the cause of my heartbeat… Baby, I missed you so much, starting from the first day of Valentines week, every second have been thinking only about you. This is our 2nd Valentines, being far away from each other, but it’s no longer, gonna be this way. This year is our year, which is gonna break all the negativity and obstacles around us.”

Further the letter also addressed about how Sukesh had reacted when Jacqueline pressed charges against him, wherein his letter threatened her to open up secrets. Apologizing for the same, the letter talked about how he was manipulated by people around him to write a letter like that. Excerpts said, “As human beings, we all react, mislead, instigated, provoked, leading to take unwanted steps, which later, the mind and heart gives different advices, but ultimately the heart wins in this regard. However, I was no different, as human, I also reacted and moved against you, as I felt, hurt, and betrayed, but I paused, as my heart, started pointing at me that how can I even hurt you, or even a thought of it. You can never hurt in any form, to someone you love more than anything else in the life. Then I held back and was so angry on myself.”

The letter also talked about a certain ‘gold digger’ as Sukesh added that he was instigated against Jacqueline by this very person. “A lot of people known to us in common were enjoying seeing things going wrong, between us, specially the one who I call the “Gold Digger”, who was, enjoying and dancing away, and even sent a message indirectly to me, instigating me against you, but looks like the Gold Digger did not realise that I am not one of those men she knows who gets carried away.” He also wrote a small piece of letter addressing the Gold Digger as it read, “Dear Gold Digger, you, and your associates before in time also tried creating rifts between me and Jackie, but went unsuccessful, now during this bad phase, once again, you tried, this time it failed drastically for you guys. Anyways, I want to make one thing clear as they say blood is thicker than water. Love is stronger than the power of the universe. So be clear with one thing, Jackie is mine, and I am her’s forever,” he warned the haters.

In the same letter, he also opened up about Jacqueline’s performance during the Umang Festival, and concluded with a promise of sending her a series of gifts over a period of time ofr Valentine’s Day.

