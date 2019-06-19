Saiyami Kher and Roshan Matthew roped in for Anurag Kashyap’s next

Anurag Kashyap is one of those directors who make raw and real stories. Movies like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Masaan, Dev D, and Udta Punjab are some of those films that have left a mark on the audience. He has done a lot many other projects apart from these and has also currently producing the Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh which is in its post-production phase.

Kashyap recently tweeted, “New company, New film, New beginnings…” hinting towards his upcoming project and his fans are thrilled to know more about it. This project is yet to be titled but we know for sure that Mirzya fame Saiyami Kher and south star Roshan Matthew have been roped in as leads for the film. While Saiyami cannot reveal much about the project or the character, she did say that she was thrilled to be finally working with Anurag Kashyap and it is yet to sink in for her. The film will have an ensemble cast apart from the lead pair and will be shot over a span of three months.

