Kriti Sanon to do a female centric film with Raees director Rahul Dholakia (key deets out)

Kriti Sanon is doing phenomenally well as she has bagged a film with director Rahul Dholakia which portrays her as the lead protagonist. The movie is a thriller with a lot of visual effects and circles around Kriti’s character. It has a strong script and draws inspiration from a lot of real life stories in a fictional set up.

Though Kriti is the main lead, there is no news on who the supporting cast will be. The movie is backed by Sunir Kheterpal, while Dholakia is also co-producing it. Kriti says that she had longed to do a female centric film and is thrilled upon getting the chance to do so. She also revealed she is playing a media professional in the movie.

Bilal Siddiqi has written the script and a top VFX studio from South Korea has been roped in by the makers. The film is slated to release in mid 2020.

Kriti is working on Panipat currently. Her last film Luka Chuppi with Kartik Aaryan was a major HIT.

