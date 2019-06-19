Bollywood Hungama
Sunaina Roshan tweeted in support of Kangana Ranaut despite the actress' major showdown with Hrithik Roshan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

We all know that the Roshans are going through a tough time with Sunaina Roshan moving away from her family. The Roshan girl has been facing some troubles and she accepted that her family is not supporting her. What followed was also a shocking revelation made by Rangoli Chandel on social media where she claimed that Sunaina called her and Kangana Ranaut to apologize over the major controversy that fueled up with Hrithik Roshan in 2016. Now in what seems to be another turn of events, Sunaina Roshan has extended her support to Kangana.

Sunaina Roshan tweeted in support of Kangana Ranaut despite the actress’ major showdown with Hrithik Roshan

Although no reference or context has been mentioned, soon after the revelation made by Rangoli Chandel, Sunaina Roshan took to Twitter to post this about Kangana Ranaut. She said, “I support Kangana all through.” Considering all that happened in the past between Ranauts and Roshans, this post has taken everyone by a shock. With the recent turn of events, while Sunaina has now chosen a completely different side, the Roshans are staying silent on the matter. Here’s a look at the post:

For the uninitiated, two years ago a major controversy brewed up when Kangana Ranaut referred to a certain ‘silly ex’ during an interview. This resulted in defamation suit against the actress and it was followed by a series legal attacks and counter attacks. The controversy once again erupted when Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel went all guns blazing against the Roshans during the promotions of Simran. In order to avoid such kind of mess, the dates of Super 30 were preponed to avoid the clash with Mental Hai Kya.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been CALLING & APOLOGIZING to Kangana Ranaut, claims Rangoli Chandel

