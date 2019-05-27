Anurag Kashyap files an FIR against the troll who threatened his daughter

Anurag Kashyap recently shared a social media comment from troll threatening to rape his daughter. Now, the filmmaker has filed an FIR against the troll. The Manmarziyaan director had congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Twitter post. Along with the tweet, he shared a screenshot in which a troll threatened to rape his daughter Aliyah. Anurag Kashyap filed an FIR under sections 504, 509 of Indian Penal code and 67 of Information Technology Act at Amboli police station in Mumbai.

Earlier, he wrote, “Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter.”

Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter. pic.twitter.com/jC7jYVBCi8 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 23, 2019

After he had lodged an FIR, Anurag took to Twitter and wrote, “Anyway, I want to thank @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 @Brijeshbsingh for helping me with filing the FIR. Thank you so much for the amazing support and starting the process .Thank you @Dev_Fadnavis and thank you @narendramodi Sir. As a father, I am more secure now.”