While there have been many narrations of what transpired during the ‘night’ of January 16, actor Saif Ali Khan, who is expected to have made almost full recovery, gave his first statement to the cops after the attack. Several key points made by the actor have made its way to the news reports which has left the audience wondering if this was a kidnap attack, rather than an alleged robbery.

Saif Ali Khan reveals he was in the bedroom with Kareena Kapoor Khan when he heard the scream

Readers would be aware that Saif Ali Khan was asked to give his first statement to the Mumbai police, so that the latter could get clearer picture of the nature of the crime. In his statement, the actor has reportedly revealed that he was in his bedroom with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan when he heard the scream. He immediately recognized it to be his younger son Jeh’s nanny Eliyama Philip and rushed to the room, where he saw the intruder. As a father, he immediately jumped into action which resulted in a spat leading the ‘intruder’ to stab Saif Ali Khan six times.

However, the actor insisted in his statement that he was strong enough to push away the intruder despite the wounds, also describing the quick action taken by his house staff who not only moved Jeh away from his room but also locked the intruder in the same room.

What happened to Eliyama Philip

For the unversed, it was mentioned that Eliyama, who also sleeps in Jeh’s room, was injured during the incident since she was the first one to stop the intruder after he entered Jeh’s room. She went on to add that the intruder demanded Rs. 1 crore from her in return for Jeh’s safety which left her in panic and she immediately screamed to alert the rest of the house members.

The aftermath of the attack

Saif Ali Khan was immediately taken in an autorickshaw to the nearby Lilavati Hospital, after he was stabbed, where the actor received immediate treatment. He was later taken into surgery the same day with the doctors confirming that he suffered severe injuries on his back as well as neck and hands, with the latter being covered by plastic surgery.

Police arrests Bangladeshi national

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police, after a long investigation, arrested the ‘intruder’ who has been identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national. The latter was hiding in Thane, near Mumbai, and according to recent reports, his fingerprints too have been found in multiple parts of the house, including the door handle of Jeh’s room as well as the AC duct on the eleventh floor of the Bandra society where Khan and his family resides.

