Before the pandemic, the national chain of multiplexes followed a strict rule that they would release only those films which would premiere on an OTT platform after 56 days. This rule was relaxed after the lockdown and films were allowed on OTT after completing 4 weeks in cinemas. The rule was discontinued on August 1, 2022, and yet, some filmmakers preferred to bring their films online in 4 weeks. This led to the three big chains, namely PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, rejecting such films. While the Telugu filmmakers followed the eight-week rule, the Tamil filmmakers preferred the four-week window arrangement. The result? While Telugu films are making big bucks in the Hindi-speaking markets, the Tamil films haven’t been able to do so despite delivering some massy films. But since they didn’t get enough screens, the business was affected.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Manish Shah of Goldmine Telefilms gets back to producing films after Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01; backs Kanchana 4 starring Pooja Hegde, Nora Fatehi, Raghava Lawrence

Bollywood Hungama spoke exclusively to Manish Shah of Goldmine Telefilms, who created a revolution by releasing dubbed Hindi films on satellite and on their YouTube channel. He was also the one who produced the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 (2021). It was due to his efforts that the Allu Arjun starrer was brought to cinemas in the Northern belt, leading to a frenzy at the box office.

When asked about Tamil films and why they don’t do huge business as compared to Telugu films, Manish Shah revealed, “The issue is that Tamil filmmakers agree to the four-week window with the OTT platforms. They do so because they want the money upfront. They are not mentally prepared for the fact that if they receive Rs. 20 crores less from OTT, they can collect the same amount or even more from theatres. But sadly, they don’t have that confidence.”

He then made a big announcement, “But I am going to adhere to the eight-week window with Kanchana 4. I am producing it. It stars Raghava Lawrence, Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi. The film went on floors yesterday (January 23).”

Kanchana 4 marks the second film that Manish Shah is producing after Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01. Manish Shah continued, “We’ll make sure that Kanchana 4 arrives on a streaming giant only after 57 days in cinemas. In other words, it’ll be released in all the national chains. After 2.0 (2018), it will be the first Tamil film to achieve this feat.”

Kanchana is an iconic horror comedy series that has worked big time in cinemas and also on satellite, including its dubbed Hindi versions. Interestingly, the Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi (2020) was a remake of Kanchana (2011).

