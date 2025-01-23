Last week, the nation woke up to the shocking news of actor Saif Ali Khan being stabbed multiple times at his residence by an intruder during an attempted burglary. The actor was immediately rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he was operated upon. After recovering, Khan was discharged from the hospital earlier this week and is now being taken care of at his residence.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has decided to provide 24/7 security to the actor. As per a report by NDTV, a police constable will stay with Khan throughout the day.

And now, the publication has also reported that Saif has appointed fellow actor Ronit Roy’s private security firm to provide him with additional security round the clock. Roy runs a security firm with the name Ace Security and Protection Agency. Some of his notable clients include Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

Coming back to the case, the police have arrested a suspect and have said that he happens to be a Bangladeshi national. As per the police, the accused, named Shariful Islam Shehzad entered the society where the actor lives by climbing the compound wall while the security guard were reportedly asleep. The attacker stabbed Saif six times, including on his neck, shoulder and back. A part of the knife was removed from the actor’s body during surgery.

