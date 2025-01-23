On the Christmas eve, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan made a massive announcement about the biggest love story of 2026 - Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri directed by Satyaprem Ki Katha fame Sameer Vidhwans. Ever since, the film has become the talking point of B-Town as every top actress of Hindi cinema has been attempting to bag the lead role alongside Kartik Aaryan in the rom-com.

SCOOP: Ananya Panday locked for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan

The two actresses leading the race were Ananya Panday and Sharvari, and after fighting it till the end, it's Ananya Panday, who has bagged the film. A source tells us, "Kartik and Karan were looking for an actress with strong pull in the youth and after contemplating on the names, they have locked Ananya to play the female lead. Ananya and Kartik are a successful pair, and this would extend their partnership further."

We hear that Sharvari will be doing one more film with Kartik and the actress is also eager to collaborate with the young superstar. "While Ananya is doing Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kartik has promised another film to Sharvari. The duo will be teaming up on another love story by the end of 2025. Kartik is clear to maintain equations with all his female co-stars, and a promise made now will be fulfilled soon. He has also offered Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 to Sharvari," the source told Bollywood Hungama.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is scheduled to go on floors in May 2025 and with Kartik and Ananya in the lead, has already become the love story in buzz for 2026.

