After Sacred Games, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in Netflix’s adaptation of Manu Joseph’s book Serious Men

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sacred Games actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has been roped in to play the lead role in Netflix’s upcoming film, Serious Men. After Sacred Games, this will be Siddique’s second outing with the internet entertainment service.

Netflix’s Serious Men is an adaptation of Manu Joseph’s book of the same name and will be directed by Sudhir Mishra. Produced by Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment, the film is about a wily slum dweller, who cons the country into believing his dim-witted 10-year-old son is a genius, to realize that the only victim of his dangerous game is his son.

Talking about the project, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “I am very excited to be a part of Netflix’s Serious Men and work with a creative mind like Sudhir Mishra. This is my second stint with Netflix after Sacred Games and I hope that people give Ayyan Mani (from Serious Men) the same love that they extended to Ganesh Gaitonde (from Sacred Games). For now, I am eagerly awaiting the release of Sacred Games 2 and can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction.”’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Ritesh Batra’s Photograph.

