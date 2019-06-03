Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.06.2019 | 11:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Aditya Pancholi files another complaint against Kangana Ranaut and it is just a reminder!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Not too long ago we had reported that Aditya Pancholi and his family took the legal route wherein the actor alleged that Kangana Ranaut and her lawyer had threatened him to file a false rape case. According to the actor, he was getting these threats after he filed a defamation suit against Kangana and Rangoli to maligning his reputation. In this complaint, it is being said that Aditya has expressed his concerns about the police not recording the statements of Kangana and Rangoli in the said matter.

Aditya Pancholi files another complaint against Kangana Ranaut and it is just a reminder!

In a series of controversies that brewed up after Aditya Pancholi filed the defamation suit against Kangana Ranaut and her allies, the mud-slinging continued when Rangoli posted an audio. If that wasn’t all, in the latest complaint, Pancholi has alleged that the police haven’t taken any serious action against the complaint he has filed earlier and that there is a conspiracy in play to malign him and his family. His said complaint pointed out that the sting operation video was a clear indication that this will be harming him and his family.

On the other hand, Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui who is one of the key members of the case had taken to social media to lash out on Aditya Pancholi wherein he had asked the actor to prove his innocence via the legal route and not by misrepresenting facts to the media. Rizwan had also taken to Twitter to talk about the call that Aditya made to him regarding the case and the lawyer asserted that this conversation was a proof of whether he was threatened or not by Kangana and her team in the past or no!

Well, the last we heard about this case was that Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel were yet to record their statement but Chandel had taken to social media to rubbish these reports.

Also Read: Rangoli Chandel hits back at Aditya Pancholi in a series of tweets and shares this audio evidence of him speaking to her defense counsel Rizwan Siddiqui!

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Katrina Kaif comes out in support of Bharat…

Bharat: Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar make…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s Bharat to open in…

SHOCKING: Petition filed against Salman…

The woman who accused Karan Oberoi for rape…

Anu Malik BANNED from entering Yash Raj…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification