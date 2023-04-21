Just a day ago we had announced that the teaser of Ruslaan will be attached with the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati starrer action entertainer released in theatres earlier today and while the teaser got its theatrical release in the morning, now, the makers decided to release the same digitally. Featuring Aayush Sharma in a power packed role, Ruslaan marks the debut of Sushrii Mishraa.

Ruslaan: Aayush Sharma turns die-hard patriot unleashing his power-packed moves in this action-filled teaser

Aayush Sharma took to Instagram to share the exciting and gripping teaser of his upcoming action entertainer Ruslaan on April 21. The teaser that kicks off with Aayush Sharma performing some high-octane and stylised action not only offers a glimpse into the adrenaline rush the film has to offer, but also features striking glimpses of other pivotal characters including debutante Sushrii Mishraa, veteran South star Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade.

Set against the picturesque locations across India and Azerbaijan, the teaser showcases Aayush as a musician but it also shows him holding guns and fighting off goons. Sharing it on social media, Aayush also wrote a couple of lines that gives audiences a glimpse into his character saying, “Impatient hoon, Impulsive Hoon aur protocols toh bilkul follow nahi karta hoon. Tabhi toh #Ruslaan ke naam se jaana jata hoon. Aa raha hoon haath main gun aur guitar lekar kyunki iss baar #GuitarBhiBajegaAurGunBhi”.

On the other hand, Jagapathi Babu is seen in the role of a cop and debutant Sushrii Mishraa doesn’t play a damsel in distress, rather, she too seems to have her own share of power packed punches in the film.

Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, Ruslaan brings together Aayush Sharma with Jagapathi Babu for the first time. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is slated for release in 2023 but the date is yet to be locked.

