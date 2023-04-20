Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma to come together in Eid; Teaser of Ruslaan to be attached to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

After sharing several glimpses of the prep session of Aayush Sharma as he was gearing up for, the masala action entertainer, the makers revealed the title of the film Ruslaan a day ago. Adding to the excitement and buzz around the film, the makers have revealed that the first teaser of the film will be attached to the much-awaited Eid release of superstar Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is all set to hit theatres on Friday.

While the teaser of Ruslaan will be released digitally later, it would premiere in theatres on April 21 attached to the Salman Khan starrer. Interestingly, Salman Khan, who is also the brother-in-law of Aayush Sharma, appeared with Sharma in the action-drama Antim: The Final Truth, where the duo were seen locking horns and having a showdown.

As for the film, Ruslaan, along with the announcement of the film’s title, the makers of the Aayush Sharma starrer also unveiled a motion poster featuring Aayush Sharma in the suave titular role along with giving a glimpse of the stylised action one can expect from the film. Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, Ruslaan also marks the debut of Sushrii Mishraa, along with Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade playing pivotal roles. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is slated for release in 2023.

Coming to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the quintessential Khan entertainer features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady of Salman Khan. It also includes an ensemble cast of Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Siddharth Nigam along with South superstar Venkatesh Daggubati and Bhumika Chawla. Jagapathi Babu essays the character of an antagonist in this Eid release. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will release on April 21.

