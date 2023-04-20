comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.04.2023 | 5:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma to come together in Eid; Teaser of Ruslaan to be attached to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma to come together in Eid; Teaser of Ruslaan to be attached to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

en Bollywood News Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma to come together in Eid; Teaser of Ruslaan to be attached to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Ruslaan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will feature South star Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After sharing several glimpses of the prep session of Aayush Sharma as he was gearing up for, the masala action entertainer, the makers revealed the title of the film Ruslaan a day ago.  Adding to the excitement and buzz around the film, the makers have revealed that the first teaser of the film will be attached to the much-awaited Eid release of superstar Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is all set to hit theatres on Friday.

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma to come together in Eid; Teaser of Ruslaan to be attached to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma to come together in Eid; Teaser of Ruslaan to be attached to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

While the teaser of Ruslaan will be released digitally later, it would premiere in theatres on April 21 attached to the Salman Khan starrer. Interestingly, Salman Khan, who is also the brother-in-law of Aayush Sharma, appeared with Sharma in the action-drama Antim: The Final Truth, where the duo were seen locking horns and having a showdown.

As for the film, Ruslaan, along with the announcement of the film’s title, the makers of the Aayush Sharma starrer also unveiled a motion poster featuring Aayush Sharma in the suave titular role along with giving a glimpse of the stylised action one can expect from the film. Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, Ruslaan also marks the debut of Sushrii Mishraa, along with Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade playing pivotal roles. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is slated for release in 2023.

Coming to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the quintessential Khan entertainer features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady of Salman Khan. It also includes an ensemble cast of Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Siddharth Nigam along with South superstar Venkatesh Daggubati and Bhumika Chawla. Jagapathi Babu essays the character of an antagonist in this Eid release. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will release on April 21.

Also Read: Aayush Sharma starrer AS04 gets titled as Ruslaan

More Pages: Ruslaan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vikrant Massey admits to being paid lesser…

It's a wrap! Sara Ali Khan concludes first…

Ronit Roy hints at betrayal in intriguing…

EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon to visit Indore for a…

Irrfan Khan starrer The Song Of Scorpions to…

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Tina Thadani call it…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification