Sanjay Leela Bhansali, an experienced director in Bollywood, recently signed with the Hollywood agency WME (William Morris Endeavour), leading to speculation about his potential interest in exploring opportunities in Hollywood.

As per the Deadline report, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his production company, Bhansali Productions, has locked deals with the WME (William Morris Endeavour) agency in Hollywood. Ben Affleck, Jessica Alba, Christian Bale, Kate Beckinsale, and Matt Damon are just a few celebrities the firm represents.

The news followed quickly after the director attempted to coordinate an international awards campaign for his latest film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and became one of the most-viewed Indian movies on Netflix.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has had previous experience with receiving international recognition. His movie Devdas, which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, was nominated for a Best Foreign Language Film BAFTA award. Bhansali is currently developing Heeramandi, a historical drama series that he first announced last year, and it is his most popular project globally. The project gained significant publicity when Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, visited Mumbai to meet with Bhansali recently.

In recent times, Indian filmmakers have increasingly shown an interest in exploring opportunities in Hollywood. SS Rajamouli, the director of RRR, has joined the CAA agency in Hollywood, and Jr. NTR and Ram Charan have reportedly held discussions with Hollywood directors for potential roles. Tarsem Singh, Mira Nair, and Shekhar Kapur are among the Indian filmmakers who have achieved fame in the West.

