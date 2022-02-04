comscore

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza reunite for Bhushan Kumar’s Mister Mummy

Bollywood News
By - Monica Yadav

Bhushan Kumar and Hectic Cinema Pvt Ltd bring to you Mister Mummy starring Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh! A  woman is the epitome of strength, confidence and empowerment. They say one of the toughest experiences to go through is that of delivering baby. So what happens when a grumpy man gets pregnant with a baby?

The comedy-drama which is sure to tickle your ribs with punch lines galore and comic timing like no other, revolves around the story of a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children. But destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts with a mad, ‘bumpy’ ride of comedy, drama, revelations & realisations! ‘Expect’ the unexpected from this ‘labor’ of love, Mister Mummy!

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Present a T-Series Films and Hectic Cinema Pvt Ltd production titled Mister Mummy. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaad Ali & Siva Ananth.

