Bigg Boss 15 participant Rakhi Sawant posed for the paparazzi post-Shamita Shetty’s birthday party on Wednesday. The former contestant struck different poses for the paparazzi. At one point, one of the photographers complimented her by saying that she has surpassed Nora Fatehi. Sawant surely had a lot to say.

“Aapke saamne toh Nora bhi fail hai aaj (You put even Nora to shame today),” he said. Rakhi responded, “But I love Nora.”

Later, as the paparazzi crowded Rakhi to take pictures, she asked them to step back and even threatened to take legitimate action against them if anyone accidentally touched her. “Agar kisine mujhe chhua, Rs. 500 crore ka maan haani ka daawa karungi (If anyone touches me, I will file a Rs. 500 crore defamation case),” she said.

Rakhi Sawant was a part of reality show Bigg Boss 15. Her husband Ritesh Singh also made his debut in the TV world as it was the first time his identity was revealed to the world.

Rakhi Sawant is an Indian dancer, model, and actress who was a contestant on the first season of the Indian reality television series Bigg Boss and as a challenger and finalist in the seasons Bigg Boss 14 and 15, respectively.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Rakhi Sawant challenges winners of previous seasons; makes Salman Khan dance to ‘Chikni Chameli’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.