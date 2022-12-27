comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.12.2022 | 9:36 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Cirkus Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai An Action Hero Salaam Venky
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Riteish Deshmukh apologizes to a journalist who claims to have been mistreated by his bouncer

Bollywood News

Riteish Deshmukh recently visited Kolhapur city for Ved promotions and reacted to reports of his team misbehaving with a journalist during a media interaction.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Riteish Deshmukh, who kicked off his career with Bollywood, has now become a well-established name in Marathi industry too. He is all set to make his directorial debut with Ved, which is expected to be a remake of the South film Majili. The film also marks the Marathi acting debut of Genelia D’Souza. With the release date nearing, the actor decided to visit the iconic Mahalakshmi Temple in Kolhapur to seek the blessings of the Goddess. Recent reports, however, claimed that a journalist who tried to meet the star for an interaction was mistreated by his team.

Riteish Deshmukh apologizes to a journalist who claims to have been mistreated by his bouncer

Riteish Deshmukh apologizes to a journalist who claims to have been mistreated by his bouncer

As per reports, a journalist attempted to catch a glimpse of the star for an interaction but the PR team of Riteish Deshmukh is said to have misbehaved with the professional and is even said to have thrown him out of the hotel. After reports about the incident started surfacing, Riteish Deshmukh addressed it during a media interaction that was held in Kolhapur, where he apologized on behalf of his team. He said, “I apologise if you feel that you have been insulted by us. I had not organised any meeting. I have been married for 11 years, but we did not come to take a darshan (of the temple) together. So, we came to visit the temple. This is not the place to talk about movies. May the blessings of Mahalakshmi be upon you.”

Coming to Ved, the film is a remake of the Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Majili and also marks the movie debut of Jiya Shankar. It marks the return of the popular couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza on the big screen. The film also has Salman Khan doing a special appearance in the form of the dance number ‘Ved Lavlay’. It is expected to hit the theatres on December 30.

Also Read: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar groove with Riteish Deshmukh on ‘Ved Lavlay’ song from Ved, watch videos

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam…

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Mother of the…

Karnataka is the FIRST state to make masks…

Katrina Kaif becomes the brand ambassador of…

Tunisha Sharma death row: Sheezan Khan’s…

Tunisha Sharma Death: Ali Baba…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification