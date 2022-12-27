Riteish Deshmukh, who kicked off his career with Bollywood, has now become a well-established name in Marathi industry too. He is all set to make his directorial debut with Ved, which is expected to be a remake of the South film Majili. The film also marks the Marathi acting debut of Genelia D’Souza. With the release date nearing, the actor decided to visit the iconic Mahalakshmi Temple in Kolhapur to seek the blessings of the Goddess. Recent reports, however, claimed that a journalist who tried to meet the star for an interaction was mistreated by his team.

Riteish Deshmukh apologizes to a journalist who claims to have been mistreated by his bouncer

As per reports, a journalist attempted to catch a glimpse of the star for an interaction but the PR team of Riteish Deshmukh is said to have misbehaved with the professional and is even said to have thrown him out of the hotel. After reports about the incident started surfacing, Riteish Deshmukh addressed it during a media interaction that was held in Kolhapur, where he apologized on behalf of his team. He said, “I apologise if you feel that you have been insulted by us. I had not organised any meeting. I have been married for 11 years, but we did not come to take a darshan (of the temple) together. So, we came to visit the temple. This is not the place to talk about movies. May the blessings of Mahalakshmi be upon you.”

Coming to Ved, the film is a remake of the Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Majili and also marks the movie debut of Jiya Shankar. It marks the return of the popular couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza on the big screen. The film also has Salman Khan doing a special appearance in the form of the dance number ‘Ved Lavlay’. It is expected to hit the theatres on December 30.

Also Read: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar groove with Riteish Deshmukh on ‘Ved Lavlay’ song from Ved, watch videos

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.