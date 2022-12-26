Bigg Boss 16, the popular reality show on Colors TV, witnessed a war of words between MC Stan and Archana Gautam. In the episode, a huge fight erupted over the duties between contestants MC Stan and Archana and it was also shown in the promo of the show.

A few days ago, we saw Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De, and MC Stan were selected as the three captains of the Bigg Boss house. Wildcard entrant Vikkas Manaktala was voted out by his fellow contestants. And as of now, the rapper has taken the charge of the house. But it felt like housemate Archana Gautam was not ready to give attention to the tasks assigned by Captain Stan.

It was recently seen during the episode that inmates MC Stan and Archana Gautam had a verbal spat over household work. When he confronted her about doing chores, she announced that because the rapper instigated her, she won't do any household duties. MC Stan responded to it in his rapping style saying "Tereko batane ka tere kisse, to tere ho jaayenge hisse (If I start counting your actions, you will be ashamed)." Archana further went on to complain that no one criticizes Shalin Bhanot when he doesn't contribute to the housework.

While the rapper explained to her that Shalin is sick from an asthma attack, Archana blamed MC Stan for picking up fights for the footage. In response, the rapper went on to blame Archana and accused her for hovering around Abdu Rozik as a part of grabbing attention.

Bigg Boss 16 currently airs on Colors and it is also available for streaming on VOOT. The show currently has Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, among others as its contestants.

