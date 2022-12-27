We all know that one of the main reasons behind the long standing association between Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Raj Films is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. But the superstar recently revealed that his record breaking film that managed to establish him as an evergreen romance legend was not something he was keen on doing initially. It seems that SRK always desired to do an action film ever since the start of his film career. Filmmaker Aditya Chopra even started work on a script for the actor but suddenly the situation changed and the world got DDLJ. Looks like his wish come has true with Pathaan!

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he always wanted to do an action film with Aditya Chopra; says, “I had this big desire to do an action film, ever since I entered the industry”

Recalling the early 90s, when Shah Rukh Khan was approached for an action film under the YRF banner, the superstar revealed in an interview, “I have had this big desire to do an action film, ever since I entered the film industry. When I and Aditya started off, he wrote an action film for me. I never thought I could do romance or social drama. But one day, he came to me and said, ‘Can we drop this idea, Shah Rukh? I’ve got a love story to do.’” And the rest is history. For the unversed, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge featured Kajol as the leading lady and the film ran in theatres for over two decades, making it the longest running film in history.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will soon return as the leading man of yet another YRF venture, Pathaan. The film will feature him in the role of a spy. Talking about how he leaped at the opportunity of doing an action entertainer, SRK added, “This time when he said Pathaan, it was COVID and just a little shooting was allowed. I quickly jumped on it and told my team, ‘Let’s do it before he cancels.’ So, I worked out and built a body. But they didn’t want any of it. They told me, ‘You just do cool action. You are easy’.”

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone as SRK’s leading lady and John Abraham as the antagonist. The film will release on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

