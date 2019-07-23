Bollywood Hungama
Richa Chadha will perform her own stunts in her next action thriller

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Richa Chadha has played some challenging roles in the past in films like Masaan, Gangs Of Wasseypur, and Fukrey among the others. Her roles have been different from the other and this time, she is all set to explore the action thriller genre for the first time. Even though we have seen different shades of her acting skills, it will be exciting to see Richa in a full-fledged action thriller.

Richa Chadha will perform her own stunts in her next action thriller

The details of the film have not been revealed yet and the makers want to keep it under wraps, but there are reports confirming that Richa will be undergoing some rigourous physical training for the same and will also perform her own stunts in the film. Her training will include kickboxing, agility, and conditional strength with the film going on floors in November.

How excited are you to see Richa Chadha in a brand new avatar?

Also Read: Scoop: Richa Chadha starrer Shakeela to finally release in August

