Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.07.2019 | 5:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Randeep Hooda proves that he has a heart of gold; helps a social worker in distress

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Randeep Hooda has never shied away from helping the needy in every way he can. He was also a part of the Khalsa Aid International and provided hot meals for those affected by Kerala floods last year. He has always made sure to do his bit to help the society become a better place.

Randeep Hooda proves that he has a heart of gold; helps a social worker in distress

However, his recent deed is going to make you fall for him all over again. A video of a social worker, Neelam Teli, who teaches street kids, went viral where she is crying as her study materials and furniture are being washed away. Randeep took notice of the video and helped her out with the necessities by gifting it to her.

On the work front, he has recently wrapped up the shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan as the protagonists.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda volunteers to HELP the drought affected areas of Nashik

Tags : , , ,

Recommended for you

WHOA! Sara Ali Khan becomes the face of…

Anees Bazmee to direct Kartik Aaryan starrer…

Kartik Aaryan buys a flat in Versova for Rs…

Kartik Aaryan appointed as the new face of…

Randeep Hooda borrows Amitabh Bachchan’s…

FIRST LOOK OUT: Saif Ali Khan goes suave and…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification