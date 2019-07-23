Randeep Hooda proves that he has a heart of gold; helps a social worker in distress

Randeep Hooda has never shied away from helping the needy in every way he can. He was also a part of the Khalsa Aid International and provided hot meals for those affected by Kerala floods last year. He has always made sure to do his bit to help the society become a better place.

However, his recent deed is going to make you fall for him all over again. A video of a social worker, Neelam Teli, who teaches street kids, went viral where she is crying as her study materials and furniture are being washed away. Randeep took notice of the video and helped her out with the necessities by gifting it to her.

On the work front, he has recently wrapped up the shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan as the protagonists.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda volunteers to HELP the drought affected areas of Nashik