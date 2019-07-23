Ananya Panday talks about her gal pals, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor always have each other’s’ backs

Ananya Panday has made quite a name for herself in the industry and that too with just one film. She is already the face of a few big brands and is currently in Lucknow shooting for her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. At the age of 20, she has started her social media DSR called So Positive and it deals with social media bullying.

She has been garnering a lot of appreciation for the same and in her recent interview, she mentioned how her best friends, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor constantly have each other’s’ backs when dealing with trolls online. Considering all three of them are star kids, there is some trolling bound to take place and most of the star kids choose to ignore it.

We absolutely love how pure Ananya, Suhana, and Shanaya’s friendship is! The trio is usually spotted hanging out with each other when they are in town and the fans look forward to their Instagram posts.

Also Read: Ananya Panday’s latest picture with bestie Shanaya Kapoor is exactly why she’s the selfie queen!