After the allegations on Rhea Chakraborty of abetment of suicide and fraud by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, she has come clean from her side. She spoke in detail about her side of the story to Rajdeep Sardesai on Aaj Tak where she mentioned how Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has tarnished her image and destroyed her career. There were reports of Rhea buying a flat in Khar with Sushant’s money and she clarified the rumours.

She said, “I bought the flat before I met Sushant and it costs Rs. 500,000. The EMI is of Rs. 17,000 a month, which I won’t be able to pay anymore because Sushant’s family has tarnished my life.” The actress is asking people from the industry to support her as she denies all the allegations put by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family on her.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.