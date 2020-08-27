As per reports, Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput were in a live-in relationship until June 8 when he asked her to leave the apartment. In her interview with Rajdeep Sardesai on Aaj Tak, Rhea revealed that she was also suffering from anxiety attacks for the past few months and had a therapy session scheduled on June 8. Sushant had asked her to leave before his sister arrived but Rhea did not want to conduct the session in front of her family.

Rhea recalls the incidents of June 8 and said, “June 2-3 he started asking me to leave. I was also unwell, I was getting anxiety attacks. June 8, I had a therapy session, and I didn't want to do it at my parents' place because I didn't want them to see me like this. Sushant told me to leave before the therapy, I asked him to let me go after the session, but he insisted. His sister was coming over, he insisted that I leave before she arrives. I said I will leave only when his sister Meetu, who lives in Gurgaon, arrives. But he kept pushing me to leave before she arrives. His family and I do not share a good bond, but I understand what a family bond is like, and I wanted her to come so he would be in good hands.”

The actor died by suicide on June 14 and as per his family’s demand, a CBI inquiry has been put in place.

