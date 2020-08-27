Rhea Chakraborty is the prime suspect in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and is being interrogated by multiple agencies after KK Singh filed an FIR against her. The actress today came clean on her side of the story in an interview with Rajdeep Sardesai and Aaj Tak where she spoke extensively about how she is being mentally harassed and has been receiving death and rape threats on a daily basis.

She said, “Yes, I have (thought about suicide). Or someone should just shoot us. We are middle-class people, respect is everything for us, and we have nothing left now. Today I am a drug dealer, tomorrow I am something else. Everyone is after us.” The actress has also said that she hopes someone speaks in support of her.

The CBI is yet to question Rhea Chakraborty regarding the case and have already questioned Sushant Singh Rajput’s roommate and staff.

