Ayushmann Khurrana created a niche for himself with his social comedies and emerged as a dependable actor. Sadly, his films haven’t worked in the post-pandemic era. But his popularity is intact and there’s hope from his upcoming film, An Action Hero. It’s the first time the versatile actor will be seen doing hardcore action.

REVEALED: Malaika Arora returns to the BIG screen after more than 4 years; to feature in a SIZZLING item number in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer An Action Hero

There’s another interesting aspect to this film. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Malaika Arora will feature in an item song in An Action Hero. She liked the song and the idea behind it and she agreed. A glimpse of the song and the actress will be seen in the theatrical trailer. She looks sizzling hot as always and the song is sure to enhance the hype for An Action Hero.”

Malaika Arora has appeared in several special numbers over the years like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dil Se (1998), 'Kaal Dhamaal' in Kaal (2005), 'Hoth Rasiley' in Welcome (2007), the evergreen classic 'Munni Badnaam' in Dabangg (2010), 'Anarkali Disco Chali' in Housefull 2 (2012), etc. She was last seen in the song 'Hello Hello' in Vishal Bhardwaj's film, Pataakha (2018). This means that Malaika Arora’s item song in An Action Hero is her first in more than 4 years. Directed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer, An Action Hero also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and releases on December 2.

Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama broke another exclusive story that Akshay Kumar has a cameo in An Action Hero.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was recently in the news after she posted her beautiful picture on Instagram and the accompanying caption was "I said YES". She also inserted three revolving heart emojis. Many wondered if it has something to do with the fact that she’s in a steady relationship with fellow actor, Arjun Kapoor. Some even speculated that Arjun proposed to her and that she agreed to his proposal.

The other reason why Malaika Arora was in the news after it came to light is that she will make her OTT debut with Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming show, Moving In With Malaika. As per the information released by the streaming giant, the show will give fans access to Malaika's past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations. It will premiere on December 5, 3 days after the release of An Action Hero.

