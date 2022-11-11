Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani, Uunchai releases today, on November 11, 2022. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news that Uunchai will get a limited-screen release. Here is another update on the same.

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Uunchai has got 483 screens across India along with 351 screens overseas. Meanwhile, the film has bagged 70 screens in Nepal, which makes a total of 904 screens. It is worth mentioning here that Uunchai is extensively shot in Nepal.

In our previous report on Uunchai’s limited-screen release, we had quoted an exhibition source, who told us, “The film is expected to release in just 450-475 screens in India. This is quite less for a mid-sized film, featuring an A-lister and made by a blockbuster director.”

The source further informed us, “As per the instructions given to the theatres, the shows of the film should commence only after 11:00 am. Moreover, multiplexes with five or more screens are asked to play only four shows at the maximum. Theatres with less than 5 screens are told that they can have around 2 or 3 shows a day.”

Elaborating on Uunchai’s release strategy, the source added, “the makers are following the old Rajshri model of release. They famously released their biggest blockbuster, Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), in very limited screens in week 1. And as the word spread and demand increased, the number of prints also increased. They are hoping that Uunchai can also go the same way.”

