The 96th Academy Awards has turned out to be a newsworthy event, for the right reasons, thankfully. While Oppenheimer dominated the victory list, one winning film that stood out was Godzilla Minus One. The Japanese monster movie defeated Hollywood greats Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 etc to win the Oscar for Best Visual Effects though the budget of these films was nearly 25 times more than the former. Yet, it seemed like an apt victory as Godzilla Minus One has been unanimously acclaimed not just for the VFX but also the writing, plot and execution. The film has got a wide release across the world and its global box office performance has been impressive. However, until now, it hasn't been released in India and many have been eagerly awaiting it. Bollywood Hungama has sadly learned that the Indian audience will probably not get to see this gem on the big screen.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers did make an attempt to release Godzilla Minus One in India. The talks took place with PVR Inox Pictures, which releases most of the Japanese films in India. Sadly, the plans didn’t materialize.”

When asked the reason, the source replied, “There were disagreements over monetary issues. The local distributor realized that Godzilla Minus One has the potential to score at the box office in India to some extent. But being a Japanese film, only a section of the audience was going to check it out on the big screen. Hence, they were unwilling to change the terms of revenue share. The studio, too, asked for a higher share for the same reason.”

An industry insider commented, “It would ideally make sense to bring Godzilla Minus One in Indian theatres before a bigger Godzilla film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, releases in cinemas on March 29. That’s just two weeks away and with no decision yet, the chances of the Japanese film to release in India, hence, are now very remote.”

The development will come as a huge blow for the fans of Godzilla Minus One in India, who have been dying to see the sleeper blockbuster of 2023, more so after the Oscar win. It’s not uncommon to find many of them asking on X about the release date of the film in the country. In fact, a petition has been filed on change.org, demanding the release of Godzilla Minus One in India. It has received more than 450 signatures.

Meanwhile, the no-show of Godzilla Minus One in India once again puts focus on the challenges faced by world cinema classics to get a release in India. A trade source revealed, “Very few such films find a release in Indian theatres because of two reasons. Firstly, the theatres don’t charge VPF (virtual print fee) for Hollywood but they do charge for international films. This is seen as an unfair move since VPF has been abolished in several countries across the world. Secondly, many studios are not comfortable with the revenue-sharing terms in India. Unless these two issues are dealt with, one should be ready for such no-shows of foreign language films.”

