Eid is nearly a month away but the eyes of the industry are already set on the festival as it’ll see the release of two highly awaited films – Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn. Last week, during the trailer launch of Maidaan, producer Boney Kapoor shared the exciting news that the sports period flick will get a release in IMAX. And now Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is also expected to get a release in the premium format.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan realized that they have made one of the biggest action films of India; hence, it deserves to be seen on as big a screen as possible and what better than IMAX? The modalities have almost been worked out. If all goes well, the IMAX release is expected to be locked soon, after which an official announcement will be made.”

If Bade Miyan Chote Miyan gets an IMAX release, it’ll be a landmark decision as in the past, IMAX has often not allowed the release of two films on the same day in the special format. In the past, Adipurush (2023) couldn’t be released in IMAX as it clashed with the Hollywood biggie The Flash (2023). Similarly, ’83 (2021), too, had to skip an IMAX release because of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and The Matrix Resurrections (2021). Last year, The Marvels got an IMAX release for only two days after which Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 took over all the screens and shows in India. As a result, it’s a rare occurrence that two big films will be released on IMAX on the same day, that too from the same industry.

Should Bade Miyan Chote Miyan release in IMAX screens, it’ll be the fourth IMAX release for Akshay Kumar after Gold (2018), 2.0 (2018) and Samrat Prithviraj (2022) and the first for Tiger Shroff. For Ajay Devgn, it’ll be the third IMAX film after RRR (2022) and Bholaa (2023).

