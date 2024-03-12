The source further added that the film will go on floors in May this year and hit the big screen during the Eid 2025 weekend.

Trust Sajid Nadiadwala to surprise the audience when it is least expected. Over the last few weeks, there has been ample of chatter around Salman Khan's next film with Sajid Nadiadwala with AR Murugadoss at the helm of affairs. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Sajid Nadiadwala has decided to clear the air on this most anticipated film of 2025.

Sajid Nadiadwala announces his BIG PROJECT with Salman Khan & AR Murugadoss; set for Eid 2025 release

"Sajid Nadiadwala will be announcing his next project with Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss in a short while from now. The entire team at Nadiadwala's place is excited as the film in question is not just the biggest for the banner but also among the biggest for the Indian Film Industry," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

And now, Salman Khan has officially announced the project. He wrote on social media, "Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @ARMurugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025."

Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @ARMurugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025.@NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/dv00nbEBU1 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 12, 2024

The yet-untitled film will mark the reunion of Salman and Sajid after their Eid 2014 blockbuster, Kick. It also marks the first collaboration of Salman with Murugadoss, who has been keen to work with Salman for over a decade now.

Salman is extremely charged up about the subject as it is in the zone he has not explored before and it was an instant yes from him on the project.

Also Read: Sajid Nadiadwala gives the title KING to Shah Rukh Khan for free; hopes to collaborate with him in the future

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.