Gadar – Ek Prem Katha (2001), which was released 22 years ago, continues to be fondly remembered for its action scenes, gripping storyline, drama, emotions, music and of course the power-packed performance of Sunny Deol. That it is one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema has also increased the Anil Sharma directorial’s appeal. This year, Gadar – Ek Prem Katha is being talked about even more as the sequel, Gadar 2, is all set to release in Independence Day week. Hence, the producers, Zee Studios decided to re-release Gadar – Ek Prem Katha today, in its 22nd anniversary week. The film has been remastered at a staggering cost of Rs. 2 crores. And that’s not all. The print also features an additional scene. This particular scene was never shown in cinemas and didn’t even feature in the film’s DVD or during its screenings on television.

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively got the information about this scene. It’s 50 seconds long and appears towards the end of the film. A side character, while referring to Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), mouths the dialogue, “Damad hai woh Pakistan ka. Usse nariyal do, usse tikaa lagao.” The dialogue ends with the comic one-liner, “Dahej mein Lahore le jaayega”.

The original version of Gadar – Ek Prem Katha was 190 minutes, that is, 3 hours and 10 minutes long. The re-released version, with the inclusion of the aforementioned scene and the logos of Zee Studios, Zee Music Company, Zee5 and Zee Cinema, is 192.45 minutes long. In other words, Gadar – Ek Prem Katha’s re-released version has a run time of 3 hours 12 minutes and 45 seconds.

Bollywood Hungama also laid its hands on the list of cuts asked by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) way back in 2001. The dialogues, "Mil baant ke" and "Chaabi ghumayenge" were deleted. 2 abusive words mouthed by Amrish Puri's character, "Bhangan" and "Bastard" were axed and so were the words "Haram" and "Haramzada" spoken by the characters of Kazi and Khan respectively. At two other places, "Kafir" and "Kaum" were deleted.

The scene where Tara Singh lifts a hand pump is legendary. The scene would have been a bit longer had the CBFC not interfered. The action scene ends with Tara piercing the hand pump into a person’s stomach. This particular shot was deemed too violent and was removed. The scene was replaced with the reaction shots of the characters around Tara Singh. Similarly, the visual of a headless body and the close shot of a character being hit by a rifle knife were also deleted.

After these changes were made, the CBFC handed over the certificate to the makers on May 30, 2001.

Apart from Sunny Deol, Gadar – Ek Prem Katha also starred Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. All three are also a part of the sequel.

