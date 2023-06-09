Director Sudipto Sen, known for his work on The Kerala Story, is set to collaborate with producer Sandeep Singh on an upcoming film. Sandeep Singh, who has previously produced films such as Swantantra Veer Savarkar and Main Atal Hoon, is joining forces with Sen to bring a new project to the silver screen. Meanwhile, further details about the film are yet to be revealed.

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen to helm film backed by Swantantra Veer Savarkar producer Sandeep Singh

Speaking of The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, made its release on May 5. The film managed to hold its ground at the box office. Meanwhile, Sandeep Singh's upcoming film Savarkar, directed by Randeep Hooda, recently unveiled its teaser, generating significant buzz among audiences. The film revolves around the life of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, an influential freedom fighter and visionary.

Additionally, Main Atal Hoon, another production by Sandeep Singh, has already entered its second schedule of filming in Lucknow. This biopic, headlined by the versatile Pankaj Tripathi, pays tribute to the late politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who served as India's Prime Minister three times. The film aims to shed light on the remarkable journey and contributions of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, resonating with audiences who admire his leadership.

As the collaboration between Sudipto Sen and Sandeep Singh for their forthcoming film takes shape, movie enthusiasts eagerly await further updates and announcements regarding the project.

Also Read: Filmmaker Sudipto Sen falls ill, halts promotions of The Kerala Story

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.