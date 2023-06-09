Acclaimed actress Radhika Apte has recently joined the star-studded cast of Sriram Raghavan's highly anticipated film, Merry Christmas. Sharing the screen with Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, Radhika will be seen in an important cameo role in this gripping thriller. The collaboration marks her third project with Raghavan, following their successful ventures in Badlapur and Andhadhun.

If a tweet by journalist Rahul Raut is something to go by then Radhika will be seen in a cameo in the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer. However, other details of Radhika's character in the film are being kept under wraps.

Merry Christmas was earlier slated to release in December 2022. However, the release has been pushed to December 2023. The makers are yet to reveal the release date.

Speaking of the same, a source had told Bollywood Hungama, “It was mentioned in the media that Merry Christmas vacated the Christmas date as the makers didn’t want to clash with Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapath. These reasons would have been valid had the film been completed in no time. Sadly, the plans went haywire after Katrina Kaif tested positive for Covid-19 in June. A very important schedule, spanning nearly 30 days, was lined up featuring not just Katrina Kaif and co-star Vijay Sethupathi but other actors as well. After Katrina tested positive, it took a while for the makers to schedule and get the dates of everyone.”

