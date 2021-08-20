Bollywood Hungama

Revealed: The final and agreed distributor-multiplex revenue share terms for Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Covid-19 pandemic has been wreaking havoc across nearly every industry and the film industry has been similarly affected as well. In fact, due to the Covid-19 protocols theatres have remained shut for an extended period of time, resulting in heavy financial deficit for theatre owners, distributors and filmmakers as well. But now with the relaxation of protocols, theatres have resumed business albeit with a 50% reduction in occupancy mandate. Interestingly, Vashu Bhagnani and Akshay Kumar have taken a massive step to help the industry by releasing their film Bellbottom in theatres.

While this decision has been positive, Bollywood Hungama has managed to learn the details of the revenue sharing terms.  A trade source in the know, exclusively informed Bollywood Hungama of the distributor share in the theatrical revenue. “In the first week of its release, the distributor share will be 60% of the NETT box office collections, with a reduction in the second week to 55%, while in week 3 and 4, the distributor share will be 50% of the film’s NETT collections”.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn sends his best wishes to Akshay Kumar for Bellbottom release

More Pages: Bellbottom Box Office Collection , Bellbottom Movie Review

