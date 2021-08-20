South Korean group BTS has finally taken a call and cancelled their Map Of The Soul world tour. After postponing the tour last year indefinitely in unprecedented times of COVID-19, their parent company BIGHIT MUSIC made an official announcement.

On August 20 morning, the official statement read, “We would like to provide some information regarding “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR”. Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour. However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR.”

“The tour’s concerts in Seoul were previously canceled in February of last year, followed by the postponement of the North American leg in March; dates in Europe and Japan were postponed prior to the start of ticket sales in those regions. We regret that we must now inform you of the formal cancellation of the tour. For fans who have reserved tickets for the North American shows, you will receive an email from your original point of purchase regarding refunds,” it further read.

“Once again, please allow us to offer our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR to resume. We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible” the statement concluded.

After cancelling their Seoul dates, they have postponed their 27-date North American leg that was supposed to kick off in April 2020.

Meanwhile, BTS has released three chart-topping singles in the last one year - 'Dynamite', 'Butter' and ‘Permission To Dance’. The group also dropped an album 'BE' with another chart-topper 'Life Goes On'.

ALSO READ: Naver webtoon to create more BTS and HYBE artist content

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.