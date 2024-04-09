Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront at giving exclusive updates about the censor process of several films, including the big upcoming release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. We were the first ones to report that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has blurred 14 seconds of visuals in 3 scenes and reduced visuals in a scene by 25%. Two days ago, we broke the news that the producers have decided to trim the film after obtaining the censor certificate. In this special report, we’ll list the scenes that have been axed from the final cut of the film.

REVEALED: 13 scenes you won’t see in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan after re-edit; makers also add 63 seconds of footage

In all, 13 scenes or shots have been removed by the makers to make the narrative crisper. 7 seconds of the song 'Mast Malang' have been axed. 55 seconds of the introduction of new cloning technology and 27 seconds of the introduction scene of the robot have been deleted. The 1-minute 12-second-long robot rejection has been removed as well.

The other scenes deleted are 57 seconds of Kabir (Prithviraj Sukumaran) scolding a character named Priya and his team, 2 seconds of the military base scene, 4 seconds of the scene where Freddy (Akshay Kumar) and Rocky (Tiger Shroff) attack Kabir's lab, 1 second of visual in airport scene, 6 seconds of visual of Kabir having a conversation with the clone, 1 minute of 57 seconds of the Gallows sequence, 15 seconds of North Hampton airbase scene, 5 seconds of war room Longewala base scene, 33 seconds of the lab action scene and 22 seconds of fire action scene.

Finally, 1 minute and 3 seconds of visual has been added to the film, and its description is not available.

In all, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's makers have cut 423 seconds, that is, 7 minutes and 3 seconds, from the film and added 63 seconds. Earlier, the duration of the film was 2 hours and 44 minutes. Now, the revised run time is 158 minutes, that is, 2 hours and 38 minutes.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar. Sonakshi Sinha features in a special appearance. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, presented by Pooja Entertainment and Ali Abbas Zafar Films and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

Also Read: BREAKING: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan release date postponed to April 11; makes a strategic shift for a Blockbuster Eid release

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.