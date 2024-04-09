Varun Sharma on lending his voice to Garfield in Hindi, “It allowed me to relive all the best of my childhood memories”

The world-famous lasagna-loving, Monday-hating indoor cat, Garfield, is hitting the big screens in an adventurous and wild twist as it leaps into theatres this summer. The trailer for The Garfield Movie has generated massive excitement, as fans eagerly await to witness this sassy cat's legacy on the big screen. Indian audiences have another reason to celebrate as the entertaining actor Varun Sharma of Fukrey fame will be lending his voice to the Hindi version of the film.

Known for his comic sense of humor and quick wit, Varun Sharma has carved a special place in audiences' hearts with his iconic roles. Now voicing the Hindi version of the film, Varun Sharma will inject an extra layer of excitement and adventure into Garfield's outdoor escapades.

Speaking about lending his voice to Garfield in Hindi, Varun Sharma shared, “For me, lending my voice for The Garfield Movie has been a character I have followed since my childhood, and I resonate with his quirks. The entire dubbing process was an amazing experience, allowing me to relive all the best of my childhood memories. I am thankful to Sony Pictures Releasing International for this opportunity. I am eagerly waiting for the audience to have an absolute blast watching the film.”

Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India, shared, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Varun Sharma for the Hindi version of The Garfield Movie. Garfield has a quirky personality, and Varun's phenomenal and humorous performances in recent films makes him the perfect choice.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases The Garfield Movie exclusively in cinemas on May 24, 2024 in English, Hindi and Tamil, also in 3D.

